Community Diary

The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday March 3rd

Feb 29, 2024 08:34 By receptionradiokerry
The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday March 3rd
The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday.  Commencing from Poff's Motors, Tralee at 12.30 to Camp, Gleann na nGealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine. With Finish at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 14.20 approximately.

