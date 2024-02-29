The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday March 3rd

The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday. Commencing from Poff's Motors, Tralee at 12.30 to Camp, Gleann na nGealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine. With Finish at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 14.20 approximately.
Advertisement
The Lacey Cup Cycle Race takes place this Sunday. Commencing from Poff's Motors, Tralee at 12.30 to Camp, Gleann na nGealt, Annascaul, Inch, Boolteens, Castlemaine. With Finish at Skehanagh Cross, Tralee at 14.20 approximately.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus