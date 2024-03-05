Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU Sat March 9th

This Saturday night (March 9th) Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU at 8pm
An event not to be missed with over 40 musicians on stage.
Contact 087 6020990 for booking"
Advertisement
This Saturday night (March 9th) Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU at 8pm
An event not to be missed with over 40 musicians on stage.
Contact 087 6020990 for booking"
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus