Community Diary

Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU Sat March 9th

Mar 5, 2024 15:03 By receptionradiokerry
This Saturday night  (March 9th) Kildare based Misneach Trad Orchestra will perform in Duchas Comhaltas Centre MTU at 8pm

An event not to be missed with over 40 musicians on stage.

Contact 087 6020990 for booking"

