This week Mary Mullins spoke to economist Jim Power about proposed changes to tourists’ VAT refunds which he feels could decimate Kerry retail and tourism; Rory Brosnan, owner of Dingle Slea Head Tours told us about their new virtual tours; Managing Director, Cormac Casey and Sales Manager, Aidan Quirke talked about KC Print Ltd, Killarney’s ISO accreditation and €1 million capital investment; plus Una Young, General Manager of the Select Hotels of Ireland group, which includes The Dingle Skellig Hotel, Killarney Riverside Hotel, and Kenmare Bay Hotel & Resort, talked about their staff working from home.
HSE working with residents and families of Listowel nursing home it’s taken control of
The HSE is reassuring families of residents in Oaklands Nursing Home, Listowel that their needs are being met.It’s developing a communications plan for families...
Kerry woman supports NPHET subcommittee on funerals
A south Kerry woman whose father passed away during the first lockdown supports calls for a new subcommittee of NPHET to examine funeral restrictions.Patrick...
Chorca Dhuibhne’s COVID incidence rate the lowest nationally
Chorca Dhuibhne’s prevalence of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the country.This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which...
In Business – November 19th, 2020
HSE Takes Over Running of Kerry Nursing Home – November 20th, 2020
Yesterday, a judge in Listowel District Court gave the HSE authority to take over control of Oaklands Nursing Home in Derry, Limerick. Earlier this...
Which Secondary School is Right for your Child? – November 19th, 2020
Susie Hall, member of the Retired Secondary School Teachers Association of Ireland, joins Deirdre to discuss what you should consider when choosing a secondary...