In Business – November 19th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to economist Jim Power about proposed changes to tourists’ VAT refunds which he feels could decimate Kerry retail and tourism; Rory Brosnan, owner of Dingle Slea Head Tours told us about their new virtual tours; Managing Director, Cormac Casey and Sales Manager, Aidan Quirke talked about KC Print Ltd, Killarney’s ISO accreditation and €1 million capital investment; plus Una Young, General Manager of the Select Hotels of Ireland group, which includes The Dingle Skellig Hotel, Killarney Riverside Hotel, and Kenmare Bay Hotel & Resort, talked about their staff working from home.