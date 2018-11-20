Frank King was in studio this morning to answer your queries about birds and wildlife. Swans and crows featured among the questions.
Decision to refuse north Kerry solar farm appealed
A decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for a solar farm in north Kerry has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.Terra Solar...
Killarney gardaí are appealing to witnesses following a theft at Torc Waterfall carpark
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing to witnesses following a theft at Torc Waterfall carpark.The theft took place on November 6th.No arrests have been made...
Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation criticises Finance Minister
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has criticised the Finance Minister for communicating over the airwaves - rather than meeting them in person.The body's...
Bird’s Eye View – November 20th, 2018
I Could Only Recognise My Son from his Tattoo – November 20th, 2018
Yesterday, at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, the mother of a Castleisland man, who was seriously assaulted, described how she could only identify her son...