Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of the State’s acknowledgement of Traveller ethnicity. Jerry spoke to some of the delegation including Brigid Quilligan from Kerry Travellers’ Health and Community Development Project.
Listowel woman convicted of dangerous driving receives an 18-month suspended sentence
A Listowel woman convicted of dangerous driving has received an 18-month suspended sentence. 23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel, was charged with dangerous driving causing...
Lisselton man placed under care of the probation service for 18 months
A Lixnaw man has been placed under the care of the probation service for 18 months. 19-year-old Darragh McCarthy of Baile Na Garraí, Lixnaw, had...
Almost €660,000 in parking fees collected at UHK in 2017
University Hospital Kerry collected almost €660 thousand euro in parking fees last year. The South/South West Hospital Group confirmed income from the car-park totalled €659,806...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Don’t be Afraid to Speak Your Truth – March 15th, 2018
Mary, not her real name, contacted us after hearing the distressing allegations of a child exploitation ring in the Newcastle West Garda District. A...