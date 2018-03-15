Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of the State’s acknowledgement of Traveller ethnicity. Jerry spoke to some of the delegation including Brigid Quilligan from Kerry Travellers’ Health and Community Development Project.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR