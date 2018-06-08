An online campaign was launched after 18-year-old Megan Costello and her father, Jason, were injured in a crash during a motor rally last Sunday. Megan, in particular, sustained serious burn injuries.
Denis Dowling spoke to Jerry about the accident and the extraordinary kindness and generosity shown by people.
Over €20,000 Raised in a Day for Injured Tarbert Teenager – June 7th, 2018
