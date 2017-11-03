Careless driving accused drove into path of oncoming motorcycle, trial hears
A woman accused of careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist near Abbeydorney had crossed the road into the path of his oncoming...
Call for discussion on interaction between rural post office network and credit unions
A path could be forged for the future of post offices in Kerry and other rural areas if they joined forces with local credit...
Dingle woman on evacuated Cork flight says she smelt smoke on boarding plane
A Dingle woman who was on a flight diverted back to Cork Airport this afternoon says she smelt smoke when she boarded the plane. Smoke...
In Business – November 2nd, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_02_biz.mp3
Agritime – November 2nd, 2017
Farmers urged to submit nutrient and commonage management plans in order to get GLAS payments; the Future of Farming in Kerry event; the Kilflynn...
John Layden – November 1st, 2017
On 'In Conversation' this week, Joe's guest is John Layden who spits his time between Waterville and Glenbeigh. John was a professional soccer player...