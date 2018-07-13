Margaret from Ballyferriter says the 4pm starts for this Sunday’s Kerry-Galway tie and the Kerry-Monaghan game the following week are unfair to Kerry fans who have to travel long distances.
Kerry Minister says attendance at Orange Order parade necessary for building bridges
Minister of State for Tourism and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is defending his attendance at an Orange Order parade in Belfast yesterday. Kilkenny Fianna Fail...
Valentia Island marks 160th anniversary of first cable message sent across the Atlantic
A day of celebrations is taking place in Valentia Island today, to mark the 160th anniversary of the first cable message sent across the...
Those affected by closure of Tralee holiday company urged to contact regulatory body
Anyone affected by the closure of a Tralee-based holiday company is being urged to contact a regulatory body. Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as...
4pm Match Starts Unfair to Kerry Fans – July 13th, 2018
Brendan Griffin Wrong to Attend Orange Order Parade – July 13th, 2018
Advice for Those Affected by Tralee Holiday Company Closure – July 13th, 2018
