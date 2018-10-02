Zero Tolerance Won’t Solve Anti-Social Behaviour Problem – October 2nd, 2018

By
Admin
-

Last week, Cllr Sam Locke said a tougher stance needed to be adopted against people living in council houses who are responsible for anti-social behaviour. This podcast includes an excerpt from that interview on Kerry Today. Social care graduate Thomas O’Driscoll profoundly disagrees with the councillor’s position.

