Young and Old: Homes Fit for Us All – January 15th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Sue Shaw is the CEO of the Irish Senior Citizens’ Parliament. She’s reacting to the findings of a survey by Eurostat which shows that almost 7 in 10 people in Ireland are living in homes that are too large for their household needs. Yet, on the other hand, young people are finding it hard to buy homes. How do we square all this?

