World War I Medal Found During Potato Digging Given to County Museum – October 3rd, 2018

By
Admin
-

In August, Jerry spoke to John McNama from Lixnaw who found a World War I medal while digging for spuds. The medal belonged to Michael Leane who was killed during the war. (Coincidentally, today is Michael Leane’s birthday). John decided to donate the medal to Kerry County Museum. He and historian Tom Dillon spoke to Jerry.

