From Women’s Suffrage to #MeToo: Young Women in Modern Ireland – December 14th, 2018

An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland took place in Tralee yesterday.

The EmPowerMe event, which marked the 100th anniversary of Irish women getting the right to vote, was organised by the Kerry Education and Training Board in conjunction with secondary schools in the county.

Over 250 female secondary school students listened to a variety of speakers yesterday in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.





The keynote speaker was best-selling author Louise O’Neill, who has written novels for young adults on sexual violence, consent and women’s place in society.

She spoke to Eamonn Hickson.