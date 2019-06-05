Women are needed to sustain the construction sector – June 5th, 2019

Darren Scully, organiser of the Construction & Machinery Show, speaks to us about how women are needed to drive diggers and dump truck in order to sustain the construction industry.
Killarney shopping centre owner directed to give tenants keys to the property
The owner of a Killarney shopping centre has been directed to give tenants keys to the property.An ex-parte application for an injunction was made...
All five candidates elected in the Ireland South constituency
The Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan has been elected to the European Parliament for the Ireland South constituency, taking the fourth seat.Fine Gael's Deirdre Clune...
Kerry students tackle first of state exams
Over 3,800 students in Kerry began their state exams today.1,887 students are sitting the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied and 1,953 began the...
Doonbeg Gets Ready for the Donald – June 5th, 2019
Head of News at Clare FM, Gavin Grace outlines the preparations for the US President. Mike Joe Quilter describes the excitement.
A Problem Shared – June 5th, 2019
Val and Tony give their thoughts on how they would deal with listeners’ dilemmas.