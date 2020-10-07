Eoghan Corry, travel industry commentator and broadcaster, is a of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce spoke about his group’s Tourism Recovery Plan.
Five deaths and 611 new COVID-19 deaths in Ireland
Five additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.This brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,816, as of...
MTU receives over €8 million Euro to assist with merger
The Munster Technological University is to receive over €8 million in HEA funding.The allocation will assist the merger of IT Tralee and Cork IT,...
Over €400,000 allocated to upgrade Killarney Fire Station
€414,685 has been allocated to upgrade Killarney Fire Station.The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage granted the funding under the Fire Service Capital...
A Problem Shared – October 7th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val McGinley outline how they would deal with difficult situations that listeners find themselves in.
Will Tourism Survive Another Lockdown? – October 7th, 2020
Eoghan Corry, travel industry commentator and broadcaster, is a of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce spoke about his group's Tourism Recovery Plan.