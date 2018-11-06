US historian Cecelia Hartsell believes today’s elections are seminal. As a Democrat and an African-American, she believes that Donald Trump has been a divisive force.
Trial begins of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kerry hotel
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Kerry hotel over seven...
Funeral of woman who drowned in Roughty River will take place on Thursday
The funeral of a woman who drowned in the Roughty River last weekend will take place on Thursday.Brita Waters was out kayaking with friends...
Group meets to address fencing off of River Feale access in Listowel
A working group's been set up in Listowel to address concerns over the fencing off of a woodland area along the river Feale.A group...
Will the Result of the US Mid-Term Elections Curb Trump? – November 6th, 2018
US historian Cecelia Hartsell believes today’s elections are seminal. As a Democrat and an African-American, she believes that Donald Trump has been a divisive...
The System which Aims to Reduce Rejection of Council Houses – November 6th, 2018
Cllr Toireasa Ferris is rejecting Kerry County Council’s contention it would cost too much money to switch to a choice based letting system. She...
Terrace Talk – November 5th, 2018
On this week’s Terrace Talk we were joined by Chairman of the Kerry County Board, Tim Murphy, to discuss all the recent happenings within...