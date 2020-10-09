Will November’s Leaving Cert Exams Go Ahead? – October 9th, 2020

Patricia Harte, whose son is due to repeat his Leaving Cert next month, is worried about the exams going ahead if restrictions continue. Education Minister Norma Foley issued a statement after the interview stating that she and her department are keenly aware of the importance of the November exams to students planning to sit them. The minister said planning is well underway, and additional funding will be provided to schools to ensure exams can be held in a safe manner that adheres to public health advice.