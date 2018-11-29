Will the new Tralee Courthouse be Built on the former Denny Site? – November 29th, 2018

There’s speculation that the Courts Service is set to develop a new courthouse for Tralee on the former Denny site in the town.
Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly, who’s a solicitor, told Aisling O’Brien that he’s heard the Courts Service are very interested in the site at the Island of Geese.
Eoin O’Sullivan – November 28th, 2018
In Conversation with Joe McGill this week is Kerry County Arts, Limerick Council, CorkCountyArts & Sliabh Luachra Musician in Residence, the talented Eoin O'Sullivan. ...
That’s Jazz – November 28th, 2018
This week's That's Jazz includes Billie Holiday and Keith Jarrett, anniversaries for Eddie Condon and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and new music from Charles Mingus...
Who will Benefit from Pension Increases? – November 29th, 2018
Over 55,000 people are due to receive pension increases next March under a proposal to eliminate an anomaly which had the result of...