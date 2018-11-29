Will the new Tralee Courthouse be Built on the former Denny Site? – November 29th, 2018

There’s speculation that the Courts Service is set to develop a new courthouse for Tralee on the former Denny site in the town.

Sinn Féin Councillor Pa Daly, who’s a solicitor, told Aisling O’Brien that he’s heard the Courts Service are very interested in the site at the Island of Geese.

