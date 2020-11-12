Will the Men of Jadotville be Finally Honoured? – November 12th, 2020

The Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has announced that an independent group of experts will examine whether medals of gallantry should be awarded to the Irish soldiers involved in the Siege of Jadotville in Congo in 1961. The A Company 35th Battalion led by the late Colonel Pat Quinlan from Caherdaniel were part of the UN peace-keeping mission in Congo. Pat Quinlan’s son Leo, who has campaigned for the men’s courage to be recognised, speaks to Jerry.