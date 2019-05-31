Will it be Mauricio’s Men or Klopp Crowned King of Europe? – May 31st, 2019

Liverpool and Spurs fans talk about their devotion to their teams ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Final. Appropriately, the two Liverpool fans are priests – Fr Brendan Walsh, parish priest of Ballyheigue and Fr Pádraig Walsh, parish priest, Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish, Tralee. Talking up Tottenham are Kevin Crowley and Jerome Griffin.

