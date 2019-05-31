Will it be Mauricio’s Men or Klopp Crowned King of Europe? – May 31st, 2019

Liverpool and Spurs fans talk about their devotion to their teams ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Final. Appropriately, the two Liverpool fans are priests – Fr Brendan Walsh, parish priest of Ballyheigue and Fr Pádraig Walsh, parish priest, Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish, Tralee. Talking up Tottenham are Kevin Crowley and Jerome Griffin.
Killarney centre for adults with intellectual disabilities closed as residents move to community
The HSE has confirmed that a Killarney centre for adults with intellectual disabilities has closed after all residents moved into the community.The 28 former...
BikeFest and K-Fest take place in Kerry this weekend
The 13th annual BikeFest is taking place in Killarney this weekend.The event gets underway today and it will continue until Monday, with bike enthusiasts...
Receptacle for plastic placed on Derrynane beach
A receptacle for plastic waste in the shape of a fish has been placed on Derrynane beach.The structure made from recycled material, nicknamed “Goby”,...
Will it be Mauricio’s Men or Klopp Crowned King of Europe? – May 31st,...
Liverpool and Spurs fans talk about their devotion to their teams ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League Final. Appropriately, the two Liverpool fans are priests...
Call from the Dáil – May 31st, 2019
Deputy political editor of the Irish Independent, Philip Ryan brought his expertise and knowledge to this week’s Call from the Dáil.
The Slow State of Electoral Reform – May 31st, 2019
We all assume that we know how to vote in our system of proportional representation. But some of us find it confusing particularly when...