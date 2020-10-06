How Will Level 3 Restrictions Affect Hospitality in Kerry? – October 5th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Kevin Cotter of Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee and Padraig McGillicuddy, PRO of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation and of Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa join Jerry to discuss the impact Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions will have on their sectors.

