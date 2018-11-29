Who will Benefit from Pension Increases? – November 29th, 2018

Over 55,000 people are due to receive pension increases next March under a proposal to eliminate an anomaly which had the result of penalising those who left the labour market.

The anomaly arose six years when the Government changed the way pension entitlements were calculated, resulting in around 80,000 people – mainly women raising families – seeing their pensions reduced. Catherine Lane is with the National Women’s Council.

