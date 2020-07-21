Wild Atlantic Way Cycle to Raise Awareness for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust – July 21st, 2020

2,220km Cycle to Raise Awareness for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust – July 21st, 2020

Niamh O’Callaghan from Clare talks to Aisling about her brother Gary who was diagnosed with Lymphoma in 2014. Gary’s older brother Mike turned out to be a match for stem cell transplant that saved his life.

Gary’s brother-in-law Hendrik Ketelaar is currently cycling 2,220km along the Wild Atlantic Way to raise funds for the Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

You can track the challenge here: and donate here: https://www.followmychallenge.com/live/hendrik/ & donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hendrik039s-wild-cycle-for-leukaemia-and-youth-sport