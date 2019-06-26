Who’d Do That to a Teddy Bear? – June 26th, 2019

Gardaí are investigating after an emblem of a popular children’s festival in Kerry was found burnt in the early hours of yesterday morning. Every year, a 12 feet tall teddy bear made out of hay and straw is made to mark the countdown of the Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival. On Monday night, the bear, called Ted, was placed in his usual spot on the N69 Tralee-Listowel road at the turn off to Kilflynn. Just hours later, at around 1.20 yesterday morning, reports were received that the bear had been set on fire.

Mick Brady is chair of the Kilflynn Enchanted Fairy Festival and he spoke to Treasa Murphy last evening. Thankfully by this morning, Ted had been restored – this time dressed up as a firefighter.