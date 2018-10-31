Whitey Bulger, His Violent Death & the Marita Ann – October 31st, 2018

The Boston-Irish gangster, one of the FBI’s most wanted, was found dead in a state penitentiary in West Virginia yesterday. It’s reported that attempts were made to gouge out the eyes of the 89-year-old who was wheelchair bound. Historian Ryle Dwyer has written about Bulger. Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris was jailed for his role in smuggling guns from the US on the Marita Ann trawler in 1984. UK and Irish authorities believed that Bulger played a role in procuring the Irish arms shipment. Martin Ferris says he wasn’t aware of who was involved in the US.

