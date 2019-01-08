Whiddy Island disaster – January 8th, 2019

Siobhan Cronin, News Editor of the Southern Star talks about the effect the disaster still has on the area 40 years on. Charlie Brennan from Kilowen, Kenmare died in the Whiddy Island disaster – his sister Sheila Brennan, who is attending a commemoration by the families of those who died, speaks about incident.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/08_01_whiddy.mp3