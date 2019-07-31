Saanuta from Rath Óraigh raises the issue of constant rubbish and weeds on the paths and roads in her estate, a stone’s throw from Kerry County Council buildings in Tralee
Numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK 20 times higher than a decade ago
The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry is 20 times higher now than 10 years ago.That's according to an analysis...
Kerry among the areas with the most complaints of financial abuse against elderly people
Kerry is among the areas with the most complaints of financial abuse against elderly people.Nationally, the number of complaints of financial abuse against elderly...
South-West Munster air ambulance service has three callouts in first day of operation
An air ambulance service which covers South-West Munster had three callouts in its first day of operation.Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity dedicated to...
A Problem Shared – July 31st, 2019
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony share their thoughts on how they would approach problems raised by listeners.