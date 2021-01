The community of West Kerry is expressing their condolences to the family of James Harrison, who died following a fall yesterday. The 17-year-old was from Galway but is part of a well known West Kerry family. The teenager was out walking with his family at Bull’s Head, in Cinn Aird in the Dingle Peninsula when he slipped and fell. Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald sends his condolences to the family