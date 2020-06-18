The West is Awake – again! – June 18th, 2020

Despite all the gloomy predictions about the new rules in the hospitality industry, John Moriarty of Lord Baker’s in Dingle says he’s excited and optimistic about re-opening his restaurant at the start of July, and believes the tourist season can be saved. He’ll also be discussing the mood in Dingle, as the county gradually comes back to life

