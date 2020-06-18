Despite all the gloomy predictions about the new rules in the hospitality industry, John Moriarty of Lord Baker’s in Dingle says he’s excited and optimistic about re-opening his restaurant at the start of July, and believes the tourist season can be saved. He’ll also be discussing the mood in Dingle, as the county gradually comes back to life
Four COVID-19 deaths and 16 new cases reported in Ireland
Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,714.A further 16 cases have been confirmed by the Health...
Kerryman avoids jail for sex assault of cousin
A Kerryman has received a suspended prison sentence for the sexual assault of his younger female cousin.Padraig Tangney Jnr was 16 when he abused...
Announcement due tomorrow on reopening of beauty salons and hairdressers
An announcement is due tomorrow about the reopening of beauty salons and hairdressers.The sectors had been given a reopening date of July 20th under...
Changing times ahead for the arts industry – June 18th, 2020
Maire Logue from St.Johns Arts Centre in Listowel on the challenges that lie ahead.
Remembering the late Dame Vera Lynn – June 18th 2020
Deirdre speaks to actor/singer Linda Kenny, who would normally be touring with her one-woman show around this time of year, which is a tribute...
The West is Awake – again! – June 18th, 2020
Despite all the gloomy predictions about the new rules in the hospitality industry, John Moriarty of Lord Baker's in Dingle says he's excited and...