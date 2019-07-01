We’ll Withhold Donations Over Loss of Priest – July 1st, 2019

A group of parishioners in Kilcummin is to stop paying into mass collections in protest at the loss of their resident parish priest.
Last week, it was confirmed that Castlemaine and Kilcummin will no longer have a parish priest from the 17th of July. Pat Sullivan and Ben Brosnan spoke to Jerry.

