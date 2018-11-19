Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018

Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Tim Murphy, chair of the County Board and writer Alice Taylor.

