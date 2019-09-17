There may be a US link in the discovery of a wedding ring on Banna Beach. Sgt Tim O’Keeffe explained all to Jerry.
Call for council to reveal priority list of Local Improvement Scheme applications
There's a call for Kerry County Council to reveal the priority list of applications for the Local Improvement Scheme.The programme allows councils to carry...
Councillor says dog fouling is out of control
Dog fouling is out of control in some areas of Kerry.That's according Kerry County Councillor Robert Beasley who was speaking at the Listowel Municipal...
Call for Minister to remove suspension on coursing club licences
There's a call for the Minister to remove the suspension on coursing club licences.Last month, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan...
Wedding Ring Found on Banna Beach – September 17th, 2019
There may be a US link in the discovery of a wedding ring on Banna Beach. Sgt Tim O'Keeffe explained all to Jerry.
Homilies for Humanity – September 17th, 2019
A new book by retired Bishop of Kerry, Dr Bill Murphy contains all his homilies over eighteen years that celebrate Pattern Day in Ballyheigue.
Call to Reverse Coursing Licence Suspension – September 17th, 2019
Minister Joseph Madigan has suspended licences issued to coursing clubs to catch hares. This was after it was revealed that a disease fatal to rabbits...