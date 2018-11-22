Why are Wealthy Golf Clubs Applying for Funding Aimed at Disadvantaged Areas? – November 22nd, 2018

Admin
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the issue of ministers lobbying for grants for golf clubs in their constituencies. Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says there’s a rigorous points system for the sports grants application process.

