Waterville water issues – July 25th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Following routine testing of the bathing waters at Inny Beach, Waterville which detected elevated levels of bacteria in the water and further to advice from the HSE, Kerry County Council has arranged for a notice prohibiting swimming at this location to be erected at Inny Beach – Cllr Norma Moriarty spoke to Jerry

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR