My Wait is Over – December 21st, 2020

After a lengthy wait, 14-year-old Ronan Foley from Killorglin was finally operated on at the start of the month to address his severe scoliosis. The teenager and his parents, Tony and Caroline, want to thank people for their support during challenging times. Ronan is also thinking of others who are still waiting for operations.

