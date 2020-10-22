The former US Ambassador to Ireland, Kevin O’Malley is trying to encourage as many American citizens, who are eligible to vote, in their Presidential election, to do so.
Three more COVID related deaths and 1,066 cases, including 22 in Kerry
Three more people with COVID-19 have died.There has been a total of 1,871 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic.As of midnight Wednesday, 1,066 more...
Man charged following multi-million euro seizure in Kerry remanded in custody
A man charged following the seizure of €3.4 million in North Kerry has been remanded in custody.Darren Hoey, of Oak Drive, Ballacollig, Mountmellick, Co...
Kerry Gardaí urge victims of domestic abuse to seek help during lockdown
Gardaí in Kerry are reminding people that help is available over the next six weeks to anyone who's being abused in their home.Incidence of...
Killing Raptors: Preying Upon Birds of Prey – October 22nd, 2020
Barry O’Donoghue of the National Parks and Wildlife Service discusses the findings of a report into the illegal killing of raptors. Pádraic Fogarty of...
Vote: the Call to US Citizens in Ireland – October 22nd, 2020
The former US Ambassador to Ireland, Kevin O’Malley is trying to encourage as many American citizens, who are eligible to vote, in their Presidential...
Sinn Féin Leader on the Move to Level 5 – October 22nd, 2020
The party president Mary Lou McDonald spoke to Jerry.