Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020

Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what they do. Pat Lawlor of Banna Sea Rescue, Jan Rice from the Samaritans, Karen Conway from ‘Scene in Kerry’ & Siobhan Johnston from the Kerry Volunteers Service joined us in studio today to tell us what’s involved.

