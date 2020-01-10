Voluntary drivers are needed from the South Kerry area to bring patients to chemotherapy appointments in UHK and CUH. Seán O’Catháin is a volunteer driver from West Kerry.
Kerry councillor denies he was speaking about his own case when referencing alleged garda...
A Kerry councillor has denied he was speaking about his recent court case, when he asked if there are leaks within An Garda Siochana...
Cinema developer surprised by Killarney councillors criticism
The developer of a new cinema has described the comments of Killarney councillors about the project being an eyesore as surprising and confusing.Councillors at...
Strong winds to hit Kerry during overnight weather warning
Winds with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are to batter Kerry overnight.A status yellow wind warning for the county, issued by...
Medical Matters | General queries – January 8th, 2020
Dr Eamon Shanahan joins us for the new year by answering your general queries.
Voluntary Drivers Needed – January 7th, 2020
Voluntary drivers are needed from the South Kerry area to bring patients to chemotherapy appointments in UHK and CUH. Seán O’Catháin is a volunteer...
Kingdom Connect – January 7th, 2020
Sarah from Killarney says the Meet up group Kingdom Connect now have more than 60 members. She joined Deirdre on air today.