Deirdres joined by Clodagh Whelan, Advocacy, Engagement and Participation Officer of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland & Kevin Quaid, who has a rare form of Dementia, is now an Ambassador for the ASI
29 more deaths from Covid-19 but no new Kerry cases
A further 29 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.The death toll here now stands at 1,403.137 new cases have also been...
Council and chambers hit back at call to cut Kerry Airport funding
Kerry County Council and the Kerry Chambers of Commerce have hit back at a call to cut funding to Kerry and other regional airports.The...
Killarney man charged with possessing currencies worth over €93,000 sent to circuit court for...
A Killarney man charged with possessing currencies worth over €93,000 has been forwarded for trial to the circuit court.Thomas Coffey of 192 Ballyspillane, Killarney...
Virtual Tea Day For Alzheimers – May 7th, 2020
Deirdres joined by Clodagh Whelan, Advocacy, Engagement and Participation Officer of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland & Kevin Quaid, who has a rare form...
Nutrition Advice – May 7th, 2020
Anne Darcy on getting back on track by eating healthily to get you through lockdown
Pressure on hair salons to re-open illegally – May 7th, 2020
Frances McCarthy, who co-owns Brush N’ Blush hair and beauty salon in Tralee, on the pressure being put on hairdressers by customers to re-open...