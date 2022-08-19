VIDEO | Rose of Tralee Exhibition | Kerry Library | Rose of Tralee 2022

This week we took a trip to the Kerry Library to meet Tommy and Aoife who spoke to us about the Rose of Tralee Exhibition being held there.
Advertisement
VIDEO | Rose of Tralee Exhibition | Kerry County Library | Rose of Tralee 2022
This week we took a trip to the Kerry Library to meet Tommy and Aoife who spoke to us about the Rose of Tralee Exhibition being held there.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus