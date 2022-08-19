Advertisement
Videos

VIDEO | Gowns of Glory | Kerry County Museum | Rose of Tralee 2022

Aug 19, 2022 20:08 By Admin
VIDEO | Gowns of Glory | Kerry County Museum | Rose of Tralee 2022 VIDEO | Gowns of Glory | Kerry County Museum | Rose of Tralee 2022
Share this article

Ahead of this week's Rose of Tralee Festival, Kaya Flynn took a trip to the Kerry County Museum to check out the Gowns of Glory Exhibition that charts the changing styles in the dresses worn by the winning Roses over the past decades.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Oca7MpO17c

Ahead of this week's Rose of Tralee Festival, Kaya Flynn took a trip to the Kerry County Museum to check out the Gowns of Glory Exhibition that charts the changing styles in the dresses worn by the winning Roses over the past decades.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus