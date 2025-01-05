Kerry County Council has cleared the main Tralee-Killarney road, the N22 at Brennans Glen, after a truck jackknifed. Traffic is moving again in both directions between Killarney and Farranfore.
The council has been told that the Abbeydorney to Tralee road is impassable with numerous cars stuck.
The message from the council is to avoid driving unless the journey is essential. Council road crews are dealing with priority routes and with continuing snowfall won't be able to treat local roads. To report any weather-related problems, particularly those on roads, contact Kerry County Council on 066 7183588
In particular, the council is asking people to avoid roads in upload areas - including Caha Pass (N71), Healy Pass, Moll's Gap, Ballaghasheen, Ballaghbeama, Lyreacrompane, Quill's Cross (N70). Meanwhile the Conor Pass remains closed.
- The main hill in Killorglin is near impassable.
- Trees reported down on old N70 Milltown to Killorglin Road, near Killderry Woods.
- The Kilduff road is impassable - gardai say a number of cars have been stuck here.
- Oakpark road in Tralee is blocked and should be avoided (2.15pm.)
- Multiple cars were reported stuck on Listellick Hill, Tralee.
- The Tralee to Castleisland road is said to be dangerous.
- The R577 at Ballydesmond Bridge is harazdous.
- The L2032 Cordal to Knocknaboul road remains closed.
- The Killarney to Milltown road remains dangerous
- Fallen trees are blocking the road between the grotto in Currow and Castleisland Cross.
- A Bus Éireann bus which had become stuck on the first horseshoe bend on the Tralee-Castlemaine road just outside Tralee has been moved but a tree remains down in the same area.
- Difficulty conditions are also being reported at Spa, Tiernaboul and at the county bounds.
- N70 Mountain Stage at a standstill earlier - council crews cleared fallen trees at Caragh Bridge
- The road from the Golden Nugget in Killarney to Faha is blocked and cars are also getting stuck in Abbeydorney and Listellig.
- There are also difficulties at Leith Cross.
- The main Limerick to Kerry road - the N21 - was earlier blocked in both directions between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland.
- Muckross House closed.