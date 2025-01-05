Kerry County Council has cleared the main Tralee-Killarney road, the N22 at Brennans Glen, after a truck jackknifed. Traffic is moving again in both directions between Killarney and Farranfore.

The council has been told that the Abbeydorney to Tralee road is impassable with numerous cars stuck.

The message from the council is to avoid driving unless the journey is essential. Council road crews are dealing with priority routes and with continuing snowfall won't be able to treat local roads. To report any weather-related problems, particularly those on roads, contact Kerry County Council on 066 7183588

In particular, the council is asking people to avoid roads in upload areas - including Caha Pass (N71), Healy Pass, Moll's Gap, Ballaghasheen, Ballaghbeama, Lyreacrompane, Quill's Cross (N70). Meanwhile the Conor Pass remains closed.