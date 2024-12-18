Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz 2024

It's that time of year for the annual Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz where Donal Barry hosts a square-off between our football and hurling analysts, Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy, James McCarthy and Risteard Ó Fuarain.
Advertisement
It's that time of year for the annual Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz where Donal Barry hosts a square-off between our football and hurling analysts, Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy, James McCarthy and Risteard Ó Fuarain.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus