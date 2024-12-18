Advertisement
Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz 2024

Dec 18, 2024
Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz 2024
It's that time of year for the annual Terrace Talk Christmas Quiz where Donal Barry hosts a square-off between our football and hurling analysts, Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy, James McCarthy and Risteard Ó Fuarain.

