Veterinary Matters with Danny the Vet
Seven deaths and 28 new cases of COVID-19 but no new Kerry cases
Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll here now stands at 1,670, while 28 new cases have also been...
Met Eireann issues wind advisory
Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for unseasonably strong winds tonight.The national weather service says given the time of year there is potential...
Speeding up of lockdown restrictions welcomed by Kerry business representatives
The speeding up of lockdown restrictions has been welcomed by two Kerry business representative organisations.Both Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Tralee Chamber...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 5th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Ireland’s Newest Celebrity Chef – June 5th, 2020
Mark Moriarty from Ventry has been helping the nation to cook on RTE television every night during lockdown
Veterinary Matters – June 5th, 2020
Veterinary Matters with Danny the Vet