Additional 1,006 new cases of COVID-19, nine in Kerry
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19.45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred...
Kerry family officially become millionaires
A Kerry family are officially millionaires.The family officially received their €1 million cheque in the post after they won the Lotto Plus 1 top...
Kerry priest calls for number of mourners allowed at funerals to be increased
A Kerry priest has called for an increase in the number of people allowed to attend funerals.Fr Kevin McNamara, parish priest of Moyvane and...
