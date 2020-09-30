Verdict on the First Trump-Biden Debate – September 30th, 2020

By
Admin
-

How many of you got up in the early hours of this morning to watch the first US Presidential election debate? Or maybe, you’re a night owl who decided to stay up? Radio Kerry’s Francis Jones, the presenter of the 11 to 1 Club, watched the debate, so you didn’t have to! He gives his views to Jerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR