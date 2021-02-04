Dr Anne Moore is a leading international expert on vaccination, and is a senior lecturer in biochemistry and cell biology at UCC.
Investigation launched after man found badly beaten in East Kerry
An investigation has been launched by gardaí following an assault on a man in East Kerry.The man, who, it's understood, has been badly injured,...
Car stolen by teenage boys in West Limerick crashed and abandoned in Ballybunion
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which five teenage boys stole a car in West Limerick and later crashed it in Ballybunion.The youths fled...
Corca Dhuibhne LEA has highest COVID incidence rate in Kerry
The Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area has the highest incident COVID-19 rate per 100,000 population in Kerry.That's according to the latest figures from the...
Vaccine Expert on Vaccination Breakthroughs and Delivery – February 4th, 2021
Dr Anne Moore is a leading international expert on vaccination, and is a senior lecturer in biochemistry and cell biology at UCC.
Bridgerton, Kerry Style! – February 4th, 2021
Were the Fitzmaurices the 18th century Kerry equivalent of the Kardashians? Possibly, although, the aristocratic family certainly wasn’t good at handling money – a...
Please, Never Leave the Scene of a Crash – February 4th, 2021
The sister of a Tralee man killed in a hit-and-run collision has appealed to people not to leave the scene of a crash.Dr Susan...