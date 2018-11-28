A District Court judge in Listowel convicted a woman of assault after she slapped a teenage boy in the face after he had kicked a ball at her door. Discussing the general issue were the chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, Tanya Ward and Fiona Jennings who’s policy co-ordinator with the ISPCC.
Using Force on Children – November 28th, 2018
