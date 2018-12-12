Use Your Brain, Not Your Fists – December 12th, 2018

This is the name of a national campaign that’s being rolled out in Kerry by the students’ union at IT Tralee.
IT Tralee SU vice-president Petrina Comerford and Rosie Dolan, whose son Andrew was killed in a unprovoked assault, spoke to Jerry.

