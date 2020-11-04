US Election – November 4th, 2020

By
Admin
-

As the race for the White House tightened up with key ‘swing states’ still all to play for, Jerry is joined by Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan, journalist and historian Ryle Dwyer and New Yorker living in Castleisland, Michael Burke for their analysis, reaction and predictions to this year’s Presidential Election.

