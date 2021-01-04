How University Kerry is handling the recent increase in COVID-19 cases – January 4th, 2021


Admin


Clinical director at University Hospital Kerry, Dr Niamh Feely outlines the measures that are in place at the Tralee-based hospital and how they are dealing with a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Irish Pharmacy Union Secretary General Darragh O’Loughlin joins Treasa Murphy to outline what you can and can’t you do, if you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19

